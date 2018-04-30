Two Nigerians write National Assembly, asked lawmakers to begin Buhari’s impeachment ·

More pressures are being mounted against President Muhammadu Buhari as two Nigerians, a legal practitioner, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola and a human right activist, Comrade Sulaiman Adeniyi have written to the National Assembly asking the legislatures to commence his impeachment process immediately.

They gave the lawmakers seven days ultimatum to start the process or they will approach the court without delay to enforce them to do the needful.

In a separate letter to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Mr. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara titled “Re-Impeach President Muhammadu Buhari now as the Nigerian President”, the duo gave reasons why the president must be impeached.

Parts of the letter signed by Bar. Ajibola as the duo’s solicitor and copied of which was sent to the President himself read:

“On the 29th day of May 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria having purportedly contested and won election.

“The contest and the election of the President Muhammadu Buhari are predicated on moral, legal and constitutional wrongs on the following grounds, to wit:

“As claimed on oaths and as contained in the qualification column of the INEC form, President Muhammadu Buhari lied to the effect that, he sat for the Cambridge West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1961 and he presented a forged certificate to that effect.

“In the light of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s WISH to continue in the office as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has no certificate and basic requirement upon which this WISH to continue in the office can be placed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari treats the orders of the Court with a great disdain and abuses the constitution of the Federal Republic at will particularly from the angle of the observance of the Federal Character.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to guarantee the security of lives and properties of the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in fulfillment of his oath of offices, herdsmen killings under Buhari have uncountable, unbearable and unprecedented overheating figures in the globe.

“From the assumption of office of President Muhammadu Buhari to date, the economy of the country has greatly somersaulted several times, pointing to one direction that, the president has no active mental capacity and physical strength to continue as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The President in contravention of the due process spent the sum of $496 million on the purchase of Tucano Jets without the approval of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as required by the law”.

According to them and in the light of the stated reasons they demanded the National Assembly to begin with seven days of receiving the letter an impeachment proceedings against President, saying he has no foundational requirements to continue in the office as the president of Nigeria.