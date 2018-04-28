Son of late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure arrested in Texas over forced labor
The son of the late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure and his wife have been arrested in Texas for allegedly enslaving a countrywoman in their Texas home.
Mohamed and Denise Cros-Toure were being held in a federal detention facility Friday. The maximum penalty for a forced-labor conviction is 20 years in the United States.
Their detention was pending a probable cause hearing Monday in Fort Worth on a forced labor charge.
Toure’s attorney, Brady Wyatt, told The Associated Press that his client is the son of late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure.
Cros-Toure’s attorney Scott Palmer denied the allegations and told AP that the woman, whose name has not been released, was a distant relative sent from Guinea as a child to be raised alongside the couple’s three children.