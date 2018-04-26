Senators Debate Constitutionality of Tucano Aircraft; Senate President Refers to Committee on Judiciary
Today, the Senate debated the constitutionality and adherence to due process of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘anticipatory approval’ for the purchase of the $496million Tucson helicopters.
Following the debate, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said: “One of the concerns we have, as Senator Shehu Sani said, are the security concerns in our country. At the same time, we all agree that from what has been presented to us, there is definitely a breach of Constitution. The question is what are the circumstances surrounding the breach of Constitution and whether those circumstances justify this breach.
“I am sure that you will all remember that in August 2017, I got the message from the U.S. Ambassador, that a Congressional delegation from the United States wanted to visit us because they had received a request from President Trump to approve the payment of the Tucano helicopters — but they needed Congressional approval. Congress wanted to come to Nigeria to speak with their counterparts.
“I led the team which constituted of Distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives and we met with the members of Congress on this issue. We were aware at that time of these issues.
“Therefore, between September and February with all due respect, there was ample time for the Executive to have carried us along on this issue. There are arguments for and against and those arguments are valid. I do not want us to break it down into bipartisan issues, these are not partisan issues,” the President of the Senate said.
The Senate thereafter resolved to forward the request to the Committee on Judiciary. The Committee is expected to submit its report on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018.
The Senate PresidentVerified account @SPNigeria
FollowFollow @SPNigeria
More
UPDATE: Today, the Senate debated the constitutionality and adherence to due process of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘anticipatory approval’ for the purchase of the $496million Tucano helicopters. Read the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki's comments below.
1:41 PM - 26 Apr 2018
The Nigerian Senate , Bukola Saraki , The Senate President and 7 others
10 replies19 retweets25 likes
Reply
10
Retweet
19
Like
25
Direct message
Tweet text
-
- I am Baba Idris @babaidris090 1h1 hour ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @NGRSenate and 7 others
It is unfortunate & sad that there's nothing like the rule of law under this present administration. What differentiates the Democratic system of govt with the Military reign is the legislature and if our legislature has been subjected to ridicule, then, our democracy is faulty
0 replies4 retweets3 likes
Reply
Retweet4
Like3
Direct message
- Onilemarun Kareem @Onile050 1h1 hour ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @NGRSenate and 7 others
It's good to see the Senate considering matters surrounding the Constitutional breach, Insurgency has taking over control of several states, we should not at rush failed to follow due process as the only way towards strengthening the country's respect for her constitution.
0 replies2 retweets0 likes
Reply
Retweet2
Like
Direct message
- Onilemarun Kareem @Onile050 1h1 hour ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @NGRSenate and 7 others
This is good, Accountability is a key towards appropriation, the aspect of the constitution must be thoroughly looked into if any has been breached, the Senate is the last hope of Nigerians and they are solidly waiting to see the institution taking strong the step.
0 replies2 retweets1 like
Reply
Retweet2
Like1
Direct message
- Barnabas Herbert, MD @docbarne 18m18 minutes ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki and 8 others
Thank you senators for doing the needful. This is what voted for. Justice regardless of whose ox is gord! This is democracy. Proud fella here!
0 replies0 retweets1 like
Reply
Retweet
Like1
Direct message
- I am Baba Idris @babaidris090 1h1 hour ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @NGRSenate and 7 others
Senate do not have any reason to grant this request because the legislature wasn't aware of this misguided journey embarked on by the Executive arm.. I keep asking, where is our Rule of Law ?
0 replies1 retweet1 like
Reply
Retweet1
Like1
Direct message
- As-Siddiq @a_rasaq 4m4 minutes ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki and 8 others
The Senate and House of Rep and this presidency are all scams. With your set of leaders, Nigeria can't progress.
0 replies0 retweets0 likes
Reply
Retweet
Like
Direct message
- Amoo Vivian @AmooVivian1 20m20 minutes ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki and 8 others
I don't understand all those grammars but please make sure he does the right thing
0 replies0 retweets0 likes
Reply
Retweet
Like
Direct message
- prince_tundeGE. @tundeesemikose 20m20 minutes ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki and 8 others
On point is.
0 replies0 retweets0 likes
Reply
Retweet
Like
Direct message
- I am Baba Idris @babaidris090 1h1 hour ago
More
Replying to @SPNigeria @NGRSenate and 7 others
I don't want to consider his withdrawal as either being misled or misguided , I am seeing this as deliberate bcs we dnt av evidences to show that our rule of law is above everybody bt we only have evidences to show that our rule of law nevr counted since this govt came on board .
- I am Baba Idris @babaidris090 1h1 hour ago