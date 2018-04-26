TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 26 April 2018 15:22 CET

Senators Debate Constitutionality of Tucano Aircraft; Senate President Refers to Committee on Judiciary

Source: Olu W. Onemola
Today, the Senate debated the constitutionality and adherence to due process of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘anticipatory approval’ for the purchase of the $496million Tucson helicopters.

Following the debate, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said: “One of the concerns we have, as Senator Shehu Sani said, are the security concerns in our country. At the same time, we all agree that from what has been presented to us, there is definitely a breach of Constitution. The question is what are the circumstances surrounding the breach of Constitution and whether those circumstances justify this breach.

“I am sure that you will all remember that in August 2017, I got the message from the U.S. Ambassador, that a Congressional delegation from the United States wanted to visit us because they had received a request from President Trump to approve the payment of the Tucano helicopters — but they needed Congressional approval. Congress wanted to come to Nigeria to speak with their counterparts.

“I led the team which constituted of Distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives and we met with the members of Congress on this issue. We were aware at that time of these issues.

“Therefore, between September and February with all due respect, there was ample time for the Executive to have carried us along on this issue. There are arguments for and against and those arguments are valid. I do not want us to break it down into bipartisan issues, these are not partisan issues,” the President of the Senate said.

The Senate thereafter resolved to forward the request to the Committee on Judiciary. The Committee is expected to submit its report on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018.

UPDATE: Today, the Senate debated the constitutionality and adherence to due process of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘anticipatory approval’ for the purchase of the $496million Tucano helicopters. Read the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki's comments below.

1:41 PM - 26 Apr 2018

