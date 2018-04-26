Dino Meleye: IGP Shuns Senate 's Phone Calls

The Inspector-General of Police Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has refused to talk to the Senate President Bukola Saraki since the Dino Melaye saga began on Monday.

Saraki who revealed this on the floor of the Senate shortly before he visited Melaye at the National Hospital said the IGP refused to answer his telephone calls in the past 48 hours to discuss the issues surrounding the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye.

He said that since the incidence, he had been trying to reach the Police IGP to no avail, adding that it smirks of disrespect to him and to the institution of the Senate.

“I have not been able to reach the IGP and that is a disrespect, not only to me as an individual but to the institution of the Senate.

“This must stop. There are procedures and there are ways.

“We will go and ascertain Dino’s state of mind and find a solution to this problem,” he said.

Saraki said that the Senate leadership was very concerned about the turn of events surrounding the arrest and humiliation of their colleague.

He revealed that he had already sent the Deputy Leader of the Senate to go and visit Melaye at the National Hospital Abuja.

“We as leadership are very concerned, Deputy leader and others have been sent to look for Dino Melaye. But it has gone beyond that and I can appreciate the emotions that have passed.

“The IGP should brief us tomorrow.

“I want to thank those who contributed. At times like this it is difficult to speak the truth because this is a violation on one, a violation on all of us, a violation on the institution and a violation on democracy.

“This action is a threat to the democracy we are all fighting for,

“We are about to go into an election period, and if these are the kind of excesses we will see from those responsible to protect us, then it is a cause for concern.

“We must all condemn this action, we should not be spending our energy on things like this,” he said.