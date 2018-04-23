TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 23 April 2018

INEC posts Olusegun Agbaje to Osun as new Resident Electoral Commissioner

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has posted a retired Director of the Department of State Security Service, Mr Segun Agbaje to Osun State as Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.

The Nigerian Voice sighted Agbaje when he resumed at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today.

He was received by the administrative officer of the commission who conducted him around the key departments in the Osun INEC headquarters.

Agbaje held a meeting with some very senior officials of the commission on Monday and sought their cooperation


