TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 23 April 2018 17:43 CET

Senator Dino Melaye released after controversial arrest

By The Nigerian Voice

Law enforcement agencies Monday released Senator Dino Melaye after he was arrested and prevented from traveling to Morocco on an official assignment.

Overzealous officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service allegedly arrested him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Attempts by officials of the NIS to hand him over to the police was rebuffed as the police refused to arrest him after declaring him wanted last month.


