Bama Mosque Attack: Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill Selves, 2 Others,Injured 8

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that two female suicide bombers early morning today, Sunday , attacked Muslim faithfuls during Asuba prayer around 5.15 am killing themselves and two others.

The suicide bombers also injured 8 others during the attack.

A statement issued Sunday by the PPRO DSP Edet Okon read in quote: "At about 5.40am of today, 2 female suicide bombers infiltrated into Ajilari area in Bama town, Bama LGA and launched a suicide bomb attack on residents observing morning (Asuba) prayers.

"They detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves and two other male victims. Eight other persons were injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

"The corpses have also been evacuated.

"The Borno State Police Command had deployed men of the PMF and EOD personnel to render the area safe and return to normalcy.

"The Commissioner of Police, Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu assures members of the public of the commitment of the command to safeguard lives and properties at all times.

" He also urges residents of the state to be vigilant, and at all times report suspicious persons to the Police or other security agents."