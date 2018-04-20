Chef Muse Will Help Your Kids Find Their Cooking Muse At The 2018 Gtbank Food And Drink Fair

Chef instructor, Muneera Tahir (Chef Muse) will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to help groom the chefs of the future.

With a strong passion for cooking that started in her grandmother’s kitchen, Chef Muse’s went on to complete a Diploma in Cuisine and Patisserie at Red Dish Chronicles (RDC) in 2016.

After completing her Diploma at RDC, Chef Muse got an internship at L’italiano Restaurant, London and rose rapidly to the position of Head Chef of L’Italiano Restaurant where she worked until September of 2017. Thereafter she returned to her Alma Mater, RDC, as a Chef Instructor.

Since returning to RDC, Chef Muse has been training budding chefs and continues to undertake several exciting culinary projects in her capacity as an Executive Sous Chef.

If you would like your kids (between the ages of 5-13) to attend Chef Muse’s masterclass at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair on Monday. 30th April, click here to register.