Nigerian youths not lazy, they must vote against Buhari in 2109 – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on youths in

Nigeria to show President Muhammadu Buhari that they were not lazy and

uneducated by voting against him in 2019, saying; “it is painful that

the President could describe youths in Nigeria that are daily

struggling to make a living under a harsh economy as lazy people.”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and

New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said; “Contrary to the

morale-killing comment of the President, Nigerian youths are

hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged

by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their

beck and call as youths. I imagine the youths of today having half of

the opportunities available in the 50s and 60s.”

He said; “At 19, President Buhari left Secondary School to join the

Army. At age 21 (two years in the army), he was commissioned a second

lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry

Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Within his 24 years in the Army, the

President was Governor of North Eastern State, Minister of Petroleum,

Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and

Head of State. Where can our youths get such opportunity today?

“Under his watch as Minister of Petroleum, N2.8 billion went missing

from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank in the United Kingdom.

That N2.8 billion as at that time is like $2.8 billion (over N1

trillion) now and here is he insulting the youths whose existence his

likes mortgaged.”

While telling the President to stop de-marketing Nigeria and its

people in foreign lands, Governor Fayose reminded Nigerians how he

(Buhari) said in an interview with UK Telegraph in February 2016 that

some Nigerians in the United Kingdom were disposed to criminality and

should not be granted asylum there.

The governor, who insisted that the negative foundation the likes of

President Buhari laid for Nigeria has made life impossible for the

youths, asked; “As Military Governor of the North Eastern State, what

difference did President Buhari make in the lives of youths in the

North?”

He described Buhari as an analogue President, saying; “There is no

connection between him and the youths because I doubt if he can even

use common android phone. One can't really blame the President; he

does not understand what is obtainable in the country anymore. That's

the reason he was still seeing West Germany and Deutschmark in 2015.”

Urging the youths to use their votes to send President Buhari out of

office in 2019, Governor Fayose said; “I did say before now that

majority of the youths that voted for President Buhari in 2015 never

knew who they were voting for because they did not experience him

(Buhari) as a Military ruler. Most of them were those that were born

in the 80s and they did not witness Buhari's clueless and draconian

government.

“Now that our youths have seen President Buhari and he has top his

cluelessness up by going to London to insult them by calling them lazy

and uneducated people, they should be prepared to vote against him

next year and installed a President that will value and respect them.”