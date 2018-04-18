Internet Fraudster Convicted of N1.5m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday 18thApril, 2018 arraigned and secured the conviction of one Omokaro Osamudianmen Precious before Justice. A. O. Onovo of the Enugu State High Court on one count charge bordering of cheating and obtaining One Million Five Hundred and Forty Five Thousand Naira (N1,545,000.00) under false pretences, contrary to section 388 of CAP 30, Criminal Code Law, Enugu State and punishable under Section 388 of the same Law.

Posing as a genuine business man that deals in Bitcoin, Omokaro who belonged to a syndicate of internet fraudsters had promised the victim through her brother a 10% interest on her capital investment within one month.

He pleaded guilty to the one count charge preferred against him

The count read, “That you, Omokaro Osamudianmen sometime in 2018, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Enugu State, by means of fraudulent trick obtained the sum of N1,545,000.00 (One Million Five Hundred and Forty five Thousand Naira) from one Ifunanya Afam Okonkwo, when you presented yourself to her as a genuine business man with a promise to pay her interest and return her capital within one month and thereby committed an offence”.

In view of the accused person’s plea, the prosecuting counsel Mbachie Innocent applied to review the facts of the matter presented by the prosecuting witness Abdulraman Babakano and urged the court to convict the accused.

The defense counsel, Kakaan Desmond on the other hand pleaded with his lordship to temper justice with mercy since the accused is a first offender and did not waste the court’s time by admitting to the crime,

Justice Onovo sentenced the accused to one month imprisonment.

The convict in another love scam, impersonated a US Military personnel deployed for peace keeping mission in Syria to defraud a Pilipino lady the sum of N390, 000.