Boundary Disputes: Imo Deputy Governor, Abia Counterpart Restore Peace In Communities

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere with his Abia counterpart, Rt. Hon. Ude Chukwu, last Monday, called on disputing communities of Imo and Abia States over boundary claims to embrace dialogue with a view to achieving a lasting peace.

The Deputy Governors of Imo and Abia States made the call had after responding to a distress call over violent exchange between Uturu autonomous community in Isuikwuato local government area of Abia State and sister community, Ihube in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

After bringing the disorderly disputants under control with the help of security agencies, Prince Madumere called on the traditional rulers and other community leaders of the communities to embrace peace and dialogue.

He reminded the natives of the communities involved of their ancestral affinity, saying they ought to relate as brothers and sisters.

He emphasized that the creation of more States and communities, which hitherto existed as one, were mainly for administrative convenience.

His words: “I am of the view that Imo and Abia States remain one people. That we were divided is for administrative convenience. I believe that the best approach to resolving this disagreement is to first embrace one another as one. I also expect the traditional rulers here and other community leaders to also initiate a peace move through dialogue. I believe that if we wish to have a lasting peace, we must agree among ourselves and that is the only bankable roadmap to sustainable peace.”

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Chukwu urged the disputing communities to come to the consciousness of the danger of crises and ultimately the State of anarchy where progress and security of lives and property may not be guaranteed.

In the same vein, he collaborated with Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere that the best approach to finding lasting solution and peace must be hinged on dialogue since no outsider can satisfactorily resolve their differences.

He therefore urged the disputants to come together to discuss and come to an agreeable boundary, on which National Boundary Commission can yield in their final demarcation exercise.

Meanwhile, the Chairmen of the local government areas and the traditional rulers from both sides spoke in affirmative, urging for the intervention of the two governments.

Meanwhile, economic trees especially Cashew is said to be the major object of contention.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Deputy Governors of Abia and Imo States, Rt. Hon. Ude Chukwu and Prince Eze Madumere arriving the place of boundary disputes between Uturu community in Isuikwuato LGA and Ihube in Okigwe LGA of Imo State last Monday