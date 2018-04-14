Kachikwu named among 100 most influential Africans in 2017

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has been named among 100 Most Influential Africans of 2017 by a London-based magazine, the `New African'.

A statement by Mr Idang Alibi, the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, said Kachikwu was chosen in the category of Business and Finance.

The statement quoted Mr Omar Yedder, the Publisher and Managing Director of the magazine as saying “Kachikwu is adedicated to changing the African narrative and fighting for its interests.

“It is in accordance with that tradition that Dr Kachikwu was spotlighted as one of the greatest influencers of the continent in 2017.

“My organisation hope to continue on this journey alongside people engaged in transformational roles across the continent.

“The magazine is celebrating and reflecting on what shaped the African continent in 2017, and recognised men and women who were change-makers and influencers in a number of sectors and industries.'' (NAN)