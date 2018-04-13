More Trouble For Delta Lawmaker, As Another Group Passes 'NO CONFIDENCE VOTE' On Him

Barely a month after a group passed a ‘vote of no confidence’ on the embattled Majority Leader and member representing Isoko North constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Tim Owhefere, another social political group under the platform of Isoko Grassroot Democratic Alliance (IGDA), with objective of development and grassroots mobilization has again passed a ‘no confidence vote’ on the lawmaker.

Isoko Grassroot Democratic Alliance took the decision during the group’s inaugural meeting held at Egbahe Community, Isi – Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Christopher Ofano, said “the development became imperative following a publication credited to the Media Support Group to the lawmaker published on page 12 of Friday April 6th 2018 on Vanguard Newspaper calling on the people of the Isoko North Constituency to re-elect the lawmaker.

The group described the move as regrettable, stressing that the mandate given to the Leader of The Delta State House of Assembly, “has brought sorrow, tears and pain to the good people of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State due to his poor representation and his inability to translate the SMART Agenda and Prosperity for all Deltans of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration’s mantra to the good people of Isoko North”.

The group alleged that for a period spanning three terms of 12years in office there was nothing meaningful to show other than a few poorly executed and abandoned projects scattered across Isoko North Local Government Area.

Tim Owhefere

Hear the group: “In Isi-Emevor community primary school for example, 25% advance payment have been paid to the contractor but nothing has happened to the project. The Group believes that the allegations that the Lawmaker was involved in project selling complexity and racketeering leading to his inability and unwillingness to get the project performing appears to have some element of truth. No rational person can explain why a project in the constituency of the Leader of the House of Assembly will remain abandoned for over 8years”.

The group therefore called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate this act of economic sabotage meted out on the Isoko North people.

They further noted that the Owehlogbo- Abbi Road which was named as one of his legacy was awarded in 2015 and the project was supposed to be a resurfacing work on the road but the outcome of the road after unsuccessful three years of snail speed works leaves nothing good on the road to write home about.

It will be recalled that recently, the Isoko ethnic nationality complained of huge budgetary marginalization by the Delta State Government where only about 4% of the total capital expenditure of the budget 2018 was voted for the Isoko people.

The group in their submission said, “if the Leader of the House of Assembly was proactive and reactive, he will appreciate that he was in the place to arrest such fiscal oppression of his constituents and ethnic nationality”.

IGDA noted that it took the intervention of the Umeh Need Road Forum, political leaders among other social media community to get the State Government to rethink the evident marginalization of the Isoko people.

At the time of sending this report, efforts made to reach the lawmaker to get his side of the story met brick walls.