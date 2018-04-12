Own and put CAFÉ Projects to good use, Osodieme charges beneficiaries

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on the beneficiaries of projects executed by her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) to put the houses, toilets and boreholes to good use for personal benefit and the interest of the community.

Osodieme made the call Wednesday at the commissioning of CAFÉ Market toilet and water borehole at Afor Ugbenu, Awka North Local Government Area, and CAFÉ Widow’s House at Umuanum Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area.

Commissioning the toilet and borehole, Osodieme said that the Ugbenu projects were built to promote hygiene and healthy environment, as well as raise awareness against open defecation.

Said she:

“As you take over these facilities, I want you to take full ownership, make good use of it and maintain them. I have no doubt that it would restore the dignity of womenfolk who trade in market, and reduce practices that are detrimental to health.”

In the same vein while keys new 3-Bedroom bungalow, at Umuanum village Nibo, Osodieme told the widow, Mrs. Elizabeth Okonkwo, “take good care of your new home and live peacefully with your children. Admit only those it pleases you to invite. However the water borehole and power generator attached will serve both you and members of the community who wish to fetch from water from the reticulation point in front your building.”

Explaining the programmes of CAFÉ, Osodieme noted that the Nibo house is the eleventh handed over to indigent widows across the state to alleviate their sufferings. She assured that her CAFE will continue its humanitarian service to Ndi Anambra, and urged the people to continue to pray and support her husband's leadership and her NGO, for more results of good governance.

Earlier at Ugbenu, Special Adviser on Security and Emergency, Sir Chikodi Anara, said that Osodieme's visit to commission her NGO project in the community is very symbolic and a continuation of the good work of the Obiano administration in the local government. He thanked Osodieme for always remembering the less privileged and Ugbenu community in her charitable programmes by promoting hygiene with market toilet in the area.

In his remark, Transition Committee Chairman Awka North Local Government, Mr. Hon Law Onwuzuka, commended the governor’s for sustaining the tempo of development in the area with the CAFÉ supporting the government. He thanked the government for improving the condition of the road leading to the market and looked forward to its completion very soon.

Also speaking at Nibo, Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Hafford Oseke, said that Osodieme has been very supportive and contributing effectively to her husband's good governance through CAFÉ which has really favoured the less privileged.

On his part, Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South Local Government, Mr. Leo Nwubah, appreciated the Governor's wife and described her as a rear gem, who derives joy in helping the less privileged, assuring her the unalloyed support of the people of the council area to the present administration.

Earlier in his contribution, an APGA stalwart, and former President General of Nibo, Chief Okey Nwankwo, Chief Okey Nwankwo, rated the Osodieme very high in humanitarian service delivery and called on citizens and residents of the state to support to the Obiano government for a sustained distribution of democracy dividend.

He also called on former political appointees in the first term who were not reappointed to accept it in good fate, and continue to work and support APGA for the collective benefit of the state and the entire Igbo race.

The Beneficiary, Mrs. Okonkwo, whose joy knew no bound, thanked Osodieme for the ‘wonderful house which she noted has changed their lives for good;’ and prayed to God to reward her abundantly.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) handing keys to the 3-Bedroom bungalow to a widow Mrs. Elizabeth Okonkwo, supported by (L-R): Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South Local Government, Mr. Leo Nwubah, Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Hafford Oseke and HRH Anugwu, Igwe Mbaukwu at the commissioning of CAFÉ widow's house at Umuanum Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) supported by dignitaries and royal fathers' cuts the tape to commission the borehole at Afor Ugbenu, Awka North Local Government Area.

Front and Backview of the CAFÉ Market toilet at Afor Ugbenu, Awka North Local Government Area.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) cutting the tape to commission tthe 3-Bedroom bungalow presented free to a widow Mrs. Elizabeth Okonkwo, supported by dignitaries at Umuanum Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area.

Old and New CAFÉ widow's house at Umuanum Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area.

