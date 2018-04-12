My Farther Was A Man Of Intergrity -- Ike Achebe

The late erudite Nigerian writer and quintessential literati - Prof. Chinua Achebe has been described as a man of intergrity and a well-respected man of great repute.

The first son of the legend, Chief Ike Achebe made this known in Awka while discussing with a team of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office located inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Chief Achebe, who narrated with historical instances, the axiomatic styles of life lived by his late father, also divulged the pretty fact that those lifestyles, the tenets he pursued and the vestiges he left behind made him stand out in the international community and to remain worthy of celebration, even after his exit from the realm of the earth.

Earlier in his speech, the Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter) Izunna Okafor revealed that the aim of the visit was to discuss with the son of the literary legend, the journey so far of the organisation's initiative and annual programme aimed at celebrating the life, works and leviathan legacies of the late champion who died on the 21st March 2013.

He narrated how the idea came to him, owing to the fact that since the demise of literary crackerjack in 2013, that nothing had been done to celebrate him, as everybody had now forgotten about him, thereby necessitating such a great concept.

He stated that the annual literary event started and has been running since November 16th 2016 in memory and honour of the late icon, and is being sponsored through voluntary financial supports from members of the forum (SYNW) in the state.

Responding to the well-structured tranche by tranche epos of the event, and gargantuan level of achievements so far recorded as narrated by Izunna; Chief Ike Achebe registered his heartfelt joy that knew no bound, hearing the wonders of the event, and seeing some copies of magazines/essay and poetry anthologies produced for event in 2016 and 2017 editions.

He showered panegyrics on the young writers for embarking on such a great initiative and making great things out of it, and also charged them to sustain the tempo, even as advised he them not to rely or hope on any immediate benefits from the event, nor be lured away by some people who may come later to deceptively disrepute the event and damage the integrity behind it.

He also avowed his readiness and openness to assist the organisation in any way he could, anytime they call upon him, even as he promised to partake actively in this year's edition of the event coming up as usual on November 16th, which is Achebe's date of birth.

In their votes of thanks, the state deputy coordinator of the SYNW Mr. Chuks Njoku, and the state Secretary General of the group, Miss Ezinne Anaekwe expressed their gratitudes to Chief Achebe for welcoming, advising them and creatively rubbing mind together with them for such an extensive time, irrespective of his very tight and busy schedule.