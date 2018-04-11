Otor Owhe Agog For Ogwah’s 2019 Assembly Ambition, As Okoro Steps Down

The quiet community of Otor Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State was agog as political heavyweights across the council gathered to witness a milestone endorsement of Hon. Mike Ogwah for Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), come 2019.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of politicians and supporters Sunday drawn from various grassroot movements including Isoko Patriotic Forum, Isoko Grassroot Movement, Owhelogbo Grassroot Movement, Macaulay Political Vanguard, Peoples' Parliament Ozoro, Isoko Advancement Network, Otor Owhe Women's Forum among other notable personalities from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), family, Hon. Harryman Okoro, one of the front line aspirant for the Delta State House Assembly ticket, said his decision to step down for and subsequently endorse Hon. Ogwah, was taken after a painstaking consultation with his immediate family, teeming supporters and elders of the party.

Hon. Okoro recalled that he joined the race to put an end to poor representation at the House by the incumbent even after countless tenure and has covered much ground before this idea of forming a formidable force in Isoko North Constituency in order to end misrepresentation was birth.

He therefore charged his campaign coordinators to collapse into Hon. Mike Ogwah's team and work as a winning team.

Okoro called on his supporters in all the wards to unite and ensure Hon. Mike Ogwah, clinches the power.

Highlight of the event was the formal and symbolic warm embrace and hand lifting by Hon. Harryman Okoro and Hon. Mike Ogwah to the admiration of all.

In a brief remark, Hon. Mike Ogwah recalled that he has known Hon. Okoro as a senior brother which is further buttressed by this sacrificial display that would not go unrewarded.

He expressed his gratitude to Hon. Okoro, his family and the PDP elders in Isoko North Constituency for the bold step.

Hon. Chief Emmanuel Edevor, Hon. Sunday Elueni, Hon. Daniel Tutumor, Hon. Efe Olokor and Sir Sunny Areh were among the dignitaries at the event.