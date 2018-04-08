Yobe Partners With Ahfad University Sudan, Enrols 30 Students... Gaidam Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree in Arts

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has signed partnership on behalf of the state government with Al-Madain College of Medical Sciences and Technology, a newly established university in the Sudan, to train more Yobe students in medical specialities, including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and medical laboratory sciences as well as in electronics engineering and architecture.

The governor revealed this weekend at Government House, Damaturu when he received the Chancellor of the university, Dr. Abdallah Hassan el-Bashir, who paid a courtesy call to him.

Accompanied by the Cultural Attaché of the Sudanese embassy in Nigeria Mr. Yagoub Mohamed Babikar and a member of the Nigeria-Sudanese Association Mr. Abdalla Zakaria Musa, Dr. el-Bashir also presented a letter from the President of Ahfad University for Women based in Khartoum, Sudan for Governor Ibrahim Gaidam to be honoured with an honorary doctorate degree in arts at Ahfad University’s forthcoming convocation ceremony.

The Yobe State Government currently sponsors more than 1, 400 students in institutions of learning outside the country, including Sudan. More than 80 female students of Yobe origin are currently enrolled at Ahfad University.

Gaidam said it was encouraging that the modest progress Yobe has made under his leadership despite all the security and fiscal challenges were being recognised far and near.

“I am happy that more people in more places are recognizing our modest contributions towards educational development, and the expansion of healthcare and infrastructure, amongst others”, Gaidam said.

Dr. el-Bashir, who is a general surgeon and retired major general in the Sudanese army, said his University, al-Madain, will offer excellent opportunities for Yobe students as the state government intensifies effort to re-position the healthcare sector and make Yobe a hub for medical tourism in Nigeria.

“Relations between Nigeria and Sudan have waxed for many years and we want to deepen our partnership with Nigeria in politics, education, culture and the economy.

"We are very proud of the progress that Yobe State has made under the leadership of Your Excellency, especially in education and healthcare.

“We have ten academic programmes in al-Madain College of Medical Sciences and Technology and we are excited to partner with Your Excellency Gov. Gaidam to take in Yobe students to study in our university. We will offer excellent opportunities for them”, Dr. el-Bashir said.