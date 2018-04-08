Shettima Appoints New BRTV GM, Board Chairman

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Adamu Isa Abadam as the new General Manager of Borno Radio Television ( BTRV).

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwari weekend said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Alhaji Adamu Abadam was the Senior Director, Commercial Services of the Borno Radio Television (BRTV).

Similarly, the statement added that Governor Shettima has further approved the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Ngulde as the new Chairman of the Borno Radio Television ( BRTV ) Board with immediate effect.

It stated also that all appointees were to take over the mantle of leadership of the media houses immediately.