Imo Concerned Citizens Asia Visits Imo State Commissioner Of Police, CP Chris Ezike

Representatives of Imo State citizens resident in the Asian Continent under the aegis of " Imo Concerned Citizens Asia " have visited the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Cp Chris Ezike in his office at the Imo State Police Command Headquarters, Owerri.

The meting was to intimate themselves on the impressive activities of the Police Command and to seek for ways of supporting and Partnering with the force to achieve a crime-free environment. The Police Chief, CP. Chris Ezike, was formally introduced to the group by a senior Police Officer, who described him as one of the best in the force. "The evidence is seen all over the state as violent crimes and other criminal activities are at the barest minimum in the State". The present Police Command in Imo State, headed by Cp. Chris Ezike, is meritoriously commendable for the peace that prevails in the state.

In his address to the group, the Police Chief thanked the group for the initiative and promissed to work with them to actualize a crime - free State. He condemned the situation where Imo diasporeans come home to settle scores of soured businesses and solicitated the group's assistance in identifying those involved in such acts that threatens the peace of the State.

In his response, the coordinator of the group, Mr Alex Okoro assured the CP of their unflinching support, partnership and collaboration with Imo State Police Command. He thanked the CP for the peaceful atmosphere in the State due to effective policing, citing example of crime free festivities under the supervision of his humble self.

At the end of the meeting, committees was formed to put to action, strategies of actualizing the impotant areas of their discussion.