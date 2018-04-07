Shettima Pleads with Nbororo Fulanis Not To Withdraw Their Children For Early Marriage and Cattle Rearing

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has appealed to parents and guardians of Nbororo Fulani children enrolled into El Kanemi College of Theology Maiduguri not to withdraw their wards for early marriage or cattle rearing.

He also assured the parents and pupils that the state government will take proper care of the children and avail them of the opportunities to learn both western and eastern education.

Governor Shettima who stated this Weekend while distributing food items to the parents of the children at the premises of the El Kanemi College of Theology Maiduguri said his government will continue to partner with the college to ensure that proper and adequate eastern and western education were taught the Children.

He added that the state government have decided to enrol the children in the college as a result of the curriculum and syllabus of the college where both western and Islamic education are combined and imparted in the pupils and students.

The governor also pledged to assist the Nbororo Fulani with all the necessary things required for their studies as the state government solely sponsors the children in the college to acquire both western and eastern education.