TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy | 6 April 2018 00:01 CET

(Photos: Readers discretion is highly advised) Easter Celebration: Car Crushes A Man Into  Two In Amichi 

By Izunna Okafor 
Click for Full Image Size

It was indeed a lachrymose evening on Easter Sunday as a vibrant young man (name withheld) was fatally crushed and fragmented into two, by a inattentively speeding Toyota Camry.

According to a Facebook user, Mr. Umeh Goodluck, the victim, who was simply identified as a preacher received the horrendous deathnock at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State in the fade of the Easter celebration .

Quoting an eyewitness, he further narrated that the Toyota Camry was cruising along the Nnewi-Amichi-Ekwukumili express road when he speedily and uncontrollably ran into and crushed the innocent victim at the popular Eke Ochie Junction/Roundabout, fragmenting him into two tanches, and rendering his motorcycle useless.

The arena was subsequently taken over by a throng who surrounded to gaze at the dead body, even as they vehemently shrouded repeatedly in condemnation and repudiation of such an inauspicious death.











WHEN A SIMPLE QUESTION BECOMES DIFFICULT TO ANSWER IT COMBUSTS.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists