Nigerian Army Promotes 3,729 Operation Deep Punch Ii Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has approved the release of special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest.

A statement issued Thursday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu , the Director Army Public Relations said this was in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 Staff Sergeants promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers, 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants while 994 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeants. Others are 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals.