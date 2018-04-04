South Africa: President Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral for Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

PRETORIA, South Africa, April 4, 2018/ -- President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Mam’ Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - a recipient of the Order of Luthuli in silver for her “excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa” - will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

A Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the Presidency’s State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.

“Mam’ Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation,” President Ramaphosa said.

In line with this declaration, the National Flag shall, with immediate effect, fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad. This will be observed until the evening of 14 April 2018. The President has further declared national days of mourning from today, 3 April 2018 until the 14th April 2018.

In terms of the President’s declaration, the official memorial service for Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church, Mkhize Street, Soweto, on Wednesday, 11 April 2018.

The Special Official Funeral proceedings will be held at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on Saturday, 14 April 2018.

Further details will be announced as arrangements are finalised in consultation between government and the family of Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.