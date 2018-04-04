Fayose queries Buhari’s approval of $1bn for arms, alleges “fund meant for president’s re-election”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has queried President

Muhammadu Buhari's approval of $1 billion for the procurement of

security equipment to fight Boko Haram insurgency, describing it as

“pooling of public funds for the purpose of funding President Buhari's

reelection as well as the coming governorship elections in Ekiti and

Osun States.”

The governor demanded to know whether or not the $1 billion was from

the Excess Crude Account (ECA), adding that; “it will be illegal and

against the principle of federalism that operates in Nigeria for the

President, who is the head of just one of the federating units to

approve spending of fund belonging to the three tiers of government

without the consent of heads of other federating units.

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, and signed by his

Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere

Olayinka, Governor Fayose asked; “When did the National Assembly

approve the spending of the $1 billion? Or can the President spend $1

billion belonging to Nigerians without the approval of the National

Assembly?”

He said “Nigerians required explanations from the federal government

as to where the $1 billion will be sourced because the President

lacked power to unilaterally spend money from the Excess Crude

Account. Not even when there is a pending suit by Ekiti State Local

Council Chairmen, challenging the powers the 36 state governors to

purportedly execute the constitutional duty of the Federal government

without the their consent.”

“Another question the federal government must answer is; which

insurgency are they buying arms worth N370 billion to fight? Is it the

same Boko Haram that they told Nigerians they completely defeated?

“Since they said they have defeated Boko Haram, and later told

Nigerians that they had ceasefire agreement with the insurgents, what

else do they need a whopping sum of $1 billion (over N370 billion)

for; if not to fund the 2019 elections?

“Also, up till now, the government is yet to give satisfactory

explanations as to the abduction and return of the Dapchi School

Girls. With the hurried approval of $1 billion, is it not being

reinforced that the Boko Haram insurgency has become a source of

looting public fund by this government?

“It is on record that Transparency International (TI) once said in its

report that some top military officials in the country were feeding

fat from the war against Boko Haram by creating fake contracts and

laundering the proceeds in the United States, United Kingdom and

elsewhere.”

The governor reiterated his challenge to the federal government to

make available to Nigerians, how the money released by international

donors for the fight against Boko Haram was spent.

He said; “Like I have maintained, they are building a very huge

financial war chest towards the 2019 elections and our treasury is

daily being looted to achieve this. One of such means is the $1

billion approved by the President, purportedly for the procurement of

arms to fight a Boko Haram insurgency they claimed to have defeated.”