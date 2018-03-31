Isara Rejects 72 Year Old Odi As Their New King

Isara Remo, an ancient town in Remo North Local Government of Ogun State may be heading for an explosion as concerned indigenes vehemently rejected the imposition of a 72 year old insurance agent who also comes from the Odi linage as their new king.

Trouble started about 10 years ago when the Erinsiba/Ayoledoye ruling house was requested by the king makers to produce a successor to the late king Oba Idowu Onadeko. At the nomination meeting attended by the Remo North Local Government, Albert Mayungbe the insurance agent was nominated by someone and his nomination was opposed by some members of the family who brandished documents where Albert had claimed in a sworn affidavit of being the son of the head of the Odi in Isara. The matter turned into crisis and the Local Government officials ruled that whosoever was against the nomination should go to court. The nomination exercise became inconclusive as the Secretary to the family refused to sign the nomination documents.

An aggrieved member of the family eventually went to court to challenge the right of Albert to partake in the royal contest which he is traditionally forbidden to take part by virtue of belonging to the Odi lineage. While legal processes were being prepared, news came that some king makers had cast their vote to elect Albert Mayungbe as the new king.

This information got to the then Akarigbo of Remo, late Oba Michael Adeniyi Sonariwo who wrote the family, that it was a sacriledge to elect an Odi as a king in Yoruba land and particularly in Remo land. The family wrote the Akarigbo distancing themselves from the abomination.

On Wednesday March 29, 2018 the court dismissed the case without dealing on the issue of Odi. Immediately on that day, hoodlums moved to Isara in their ten and twenties. They first stormed the Ayoledoye family house, beat up everybody and carted away the royal drums and began to drum round the town. Thereafter they went to coerce non consenting member of Odi and Emo to join them in installing a new king. It was gathered that the Oluwo did not sleep at home because the hoodlums wanted to take him away and force him to perform some traditional rights for their king.

As at the time of this press release, they are taking their new king round the town to show him. When asked if there was any document issued by the kingmakers, Remo North Local Government or the Ogun State government to the man they claim to be installing as a king, one of the kingmakers boasted that even though there is no document approving the election and appointment of Albert Mayungbe, but Governor Ibikunle Amosun ordered them to carry out the abomination in the town to spite Honourable Biyi Adeleye, member representing Remo North in the State

House of Assembly and the family secretary, Prince Adedapo Odunsi, who recently decamped from the ruling part in the state to another party.

The Erinsiba/Ayoledoye Royal Family has once again explained that they did not recommend an Odi to the king makers to be installed as the new king. Concerned Isara indigenes at home and in the Diaspora are by this medium

rejecting the choice of an Odi and a man of 72 years as a new king when there are younger and better qualified members of the family in the race.

Signed

Concerned Isara Indigenes at home and in the Diaspora