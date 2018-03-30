Security: Army Buries 11, Coas Blasts Ty Danjuma, Others

Chief of army staff (coas) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai on Thursday came down hard on those accusing the military of bias in the ongoing war against killer herdsmen.

The coas who was visibly angry to witness the burial of the 11 soldiers killed by bandits on march 20, in birnin gwari, kaduna state, wondered how soldiers who put their lives on the line for the country can be accused of bias.

It would be recalled that the soldiers were on operation `ayem akpatuma’ when they were ambushed and killed by the bandits.

The soldiers, all privates, include Bamidele Adekunle, Christain Ogucgukuw, Adam Muhammad, Sulaiman Mubarak, Bashir Sani, Usman Abubakar, Nafi’u Iyasu, Safiyanu Ahmad, Alhassan Ibrahim and Adegunde Emmanuel, and all enlisted into the army in 2017

Also among those buried at the commonwealth cemetery, kaduna was Hammed Olubode who enlisted in 2015.

Buratai, lamented that the young soldiers died barely a year after enlisting into the army.

The army chief said that the deceased shed their blood to protect the nation from armed bandits and queried those questioning the loyalty of the military to the nation.

Buratai said in a message through the general officer commanding (goc), 1 division, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Muhammad.

He said the late soldiers were trained for six months and drafted for another training to add value to them, but lost their lives in the course of duty.

Buratai vowed that those who killed the soldiers must account for their crime.

The army boss while also commiserating with the families of the deceased assured all nigerians that the military will not relent until the peace of the country is guaranteed.