Dino Melaye : Nigeria Police puts him on Interpol wanted list, remove CP

The Kogi state police command has placed prominent politician Dino Melaye on police wanted list. The Police on Wednesday also confirmed the escape from custody of six suspects arrested and paraded last week for allegedly working for the senator and the son of a former governor of Kogi State, Mohammed Audu.

Melaye, a known critic of governor Yahaya Bello, said the governor sanctioned the move against him for political reasons.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has removed Ali Janga, the commissioner of police in Kogi over the disappearance from detention of six suspects, two of whom had claimed they were hired and armed by Senator Dino Melaye.

The Commander FSARS in the State, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other Police officers implicated in the escape have also been transferred out of the state and are at the moment facing disciplinary action.

In addition, 13 police officers have also been detained and are facing investigation, the Police PRO, Jimoh Moshood said.

L-R, The alleged two thugs hired by Dino Melaye, said to have escaped from detention. Right, Police Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood.

Moshood said Idris was dissatisfied with the circumstances surrounding the escape of the suspects.

Two of the suspects that broke their detention were Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama, Nuhu Salisu, a.k.a Small). They were to serve as principal witnesses in the case against Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu.

The case of conspiracy and unlawful possession of Prohibited Firearms filed filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja came up in court today, 28th March, 2018.

Senator Dino Melaye Wednesday gave the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris 48 hours to produce the escaped suspects.

Melaye on the floor of the Senate said his lawyers will file legal action against the IGP at the expiration of the deadline.