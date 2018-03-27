TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Lere Oyewumi to deliver NAWOJ Osun 'Women World' lecture

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 
A PDP chieftain in the state, Akogun Lere Oyewumi will on Thursday be the guest lecturer at this month's edition of the lecture series organised by Osun NAWOJ tagged "Women World".

The former National Population Commission (NPC) Commissioner, according to a statement by Osun NAWOJ secretary, Mrs Florence Babasola would be speaking on the topic: "Building Strong Institutions; A factor for Strong and Viable Nigeria."

The statement thereby urged all members of NAWOJ in the state and lovers of democracy to attend the lecture slated for Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Venue of the programme which will start by 10am prompt is the NUJ Press Center, Iwo/Ibadan Road, Osogbo


