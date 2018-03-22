Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Apc National Women Leader Applauds The Return Of Dapchi Girls To Families.

On behalf of Nigerian mothers and All Progressive Congress (APC) women, I wholeheartedly felicitate with the entire families of the recently released Dapchi girls . Our joy know no boundaries because as parents and mothers we understand the abject agony in forceful separation from blood relations not limited to recapitulated endurances since Dapchi girls were snatched. Our utmost desire is that this ferocious incident will not reoccur in our motherland, hence predictable to be the last in our generation.

Notably, there are modern - friendly ways of seeking attention without hurting anyone. The poor and the most vulnerable are not accepted tools for re/negotiations, not even women and children. This is bringing negative images to our country.

Please join me in congratulating the Federal Government for stepping up to this horrendous occasion by proactively engaging deterrents, nefarious and malicious folks, as it speedily returned the abducted girls to their respective families and the communities they belong. In conclusion, we salute Mr. President the soldiers and all stakeholders that relentlessly worked in the search and recovery operations.

We urge the security agencies and stakeholders to improve and increase efforts in forestalling future reoccurrence.