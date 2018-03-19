The ‘beating’ Of Arch Bishop Obinna By Imo Government, My Analysis.

From the archives of the great philosopher Cicero we found the amazing information on how Charles A. Beard, the historian was once asked if he could summarize the lessons of history. Beard replied that he could do it with four simple observations: (1) whom the gods would destroy they first make mad with power; (2) the mills of the gods grind slowly but they grind exceedingly fine; (3) the bee fertilizes the flower it robs; (4) when it is dark enough, you can see the stars. To be ignorant of what happened before you were born is to remain a child forever.”

Further to the above and according to A.C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada in the Bhagavad-Gita Chapter 1: 40 it is states, “When irreligion is prominent in the family, O Krsna, the ladies of the family become corrupt, and from the degradation of womanhood, O descendant of Vrsni, comes unwanted progeny.” It is obvious following the foregoing that history is replete with experiences that can either make one either happy or sad. It was Cicero that once inferred, “History is the witness of the times, the torch of truth, the life of memory, the teacher of life, the messenger of antiquity.”

I quite agree with Cicero’s assertion that “whom the gods want to destroy, they first make mad with power.” When someone is under such influence by the gods, he becomes very corrupt by being religiously irreligious. Yes, when irreligion is prominent in any administration, be it secular or sacred the resultant effect is corruption. Nothing is impossible with a corrupt person. He is so rich in evil to the extent that the sacred office of priesthood would mean nothing to him. The problem with history is that he learns nothing from it.

Recently and till date, the media is awash with the news of the assault or embarrassment made on the person of Arch Bishop AJV Obinna by the Rescue Mission Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha. The social media is flooded and saturated with different versions of the incident. Some say the Arch Bishop was beaten, few say the microphone was forcefully taken away from him, others say that he was neither beaten nor assaulted or was any microphone taken away from him but what really happened was that he was booed upon my the Rescue Mission government supporters. They contend that the Arch Bishop was not supposed to condemn the ills of Rochas Okorocha.

Let’s assume the microphone was only taken away from the Arch Bishop or worse still, the ebullient and vocal father was booed upon by the Rescue Mission Government supporters. Does any of the two not amount to sacrilege-beaten up a man? Are they justified to boo at the Arch Bishop for any reason? Is it only when you lift up your hand or any object on someone that it amount to beating? Beating is synonymous with battering and one can batter his fellow man with words, in the same vein, one can ‘beat’ with his mouth-booing.

In fact, whichever way it may be seen, the Arch Bishop has been beaten up for only voicing out his mind with regards to the way and manner things are going on in his home state Imo. The Arch Bishop who is well respected in Nigeria and beyond is the same personality that a group of people who lack moral cum spiritual upbringing booed at in the sanctuary of God. The offence the Arch Bishop committed is the offence many of us are presently committing-The sin of speaking out. At this point, I wish to refer all those supporters of Owelle Rochas Government to the video (that has gone very viral) of Bishop Chukwuma of Anglican Communion where he criticized politicians, leaders, governors and even head of state during the requiem mass of late Dr. Alex Ekwueme few weeks ago. Bishop Chukwuma was not booed at rather he was applauded by those he was criticizing for telling them the hidden truth.

Why is the case of Imo different? Are we so unreasonable to forget that it is the duty of those God sent to correct and admonish us to rebuke us when we err? The voice of the Arch Bishop AJV Obinna is the voice of a spiritual father that must be taken seriously whenever he speaks. He should be respected and appreciated by Rochas Okorocha and his Rescue Mission supporters.

Does it mean that one cannot speak out on certain issues of utmost concern for fear of being attacked by the government of the day? If Arch Bishop Obinna can be treated in such a contemptuous manner without any iota of respect to his person and office, what becomes the lot of other concerned citizens with low societal recognition? The hour has come for Imolites to stand up and take their destinies in their hands.

Governor Rochas should be reminded that the spiritual doctor that healed the cripple has the ability to reverse same if the healed begins to challenge the healer for a bout. Gov. Rochas rode to power through the instrumentality of the Church that galvanized support for him when the erstwhile government lost the support and confidence of the majority of Christian followers in Imo state following a high level of blasphemy orchestrated by enemies of democracy. No personal interest of any man no matter how highly placed will be greater than the popular interest of the greater majority of its citizenry.

In the words of Leonardo Boff, “Power is legitimate only when it protects justice.” Does the Rescue Mission of our Governor think that justice lies in the acquisition of wealth? Justices is the watchword of a leader with the image of God while injustice and violence are the language of a leader without a SOUL. Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa infers, “When the honour of God is at stake, we will disobey iniquitous and unjust laws.” The insult or ‘beating’ of the revered Arch Bishop is the outcome of moral depravity occasioned by lack of the true fear of God. Material acquisition is responsible-TOO MUCH MONEY!

A particular woman went to a spring, it was like a very clear mirror in the midst of the forest. As she was lowering the bucket to draw water, there appeared that large, red coloured fruit in the water. It was so beautiful that it seemed to say, “Take me!” She stretched her arm to take it, but the fruit disappeared and appeared again only when the woman withdrew her hand from the water. This happened two or three times.

The woman then began to draw in order to dry up the spring. She worked for long hours, always keeping an eye on the mysterious fruit. But when she had dried tip all the water, she realized that the fruit was no more there. Saddened, she was about to go away when she heard a voice among the trees, “Why are you searching down? The fruit is up there!” The woman raised her eyes, and lo there it was hanging on a branch over the spring, the beautiful fruit. She had seen only its reflection in the water.

The Rescue Mission program of Gov. Okorocha and his supporters are only reacting to mere political shadow. The reality is up there with Imolites. This they shall prove the Arch Bishop right with their votes in 2019. The end of ‘familyocrasy’ is near.