Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ACCI) President in Gambia to expand economic ties

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN and the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have agreed to work together to facilitate and deepen economic ties between Nigeria and Gambia.

The ACCI President who is visiting Gambia at the invitation of the GCCI also used the occasion to address the Nigerian banking and business community in Banjul, the Gambian capital, during which he stressed the overarching importance of more business activities between countries in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region, saying it would help lift the people out of poverty.

Prince Kayode, who is accompanied by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Vice President and Provost of BEST, the skills development arm of the Chamber, noted that African countries have several competitive and comparable advantages as well as a large market which they must develop for the economic advantage of the sub region.

While exchanging views with Mr. Alieu Secka, the CEO of the GCCI and its Council members, Prince Kayode stressed the need for all of Africa to key into the new Continental Trade Free Zone (CTFZ), Africa free trade agreement in order to expand intra African businesses.

He pointed out that the new dispensation will “mark a turning point in the way we do business among ourselves. A vast market such as Africa’s should be harnessed for the overall benefits of our business communities in our respective countries”.

In his comment, Mr. Secka, said the invitation was to establish a practical framework for the development of stronger trade relations between the Gambia and Nigeria, and to set forth the procedures of cooperation, which he said can enhance the implementation of reciprocal trade objectives.

At the end of the visit a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to encourage, promote and facilitate trade cooperation among the business communities of The Gambia and Nigeria.

Under the agreement, it is expected that parties shall coordinate their activities in order to establish and expand a trade network, facilitate business opportunities, collaborate in logistics matters, assist each other in organizing or participating in trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, seminars and other similar activities in particularly in areas like tourism, education, oil and gas, construction, agriculture, and technology sectors.

