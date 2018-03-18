Gunmen Kills 5 Fishermen in Lake Chad Basin... In Search of GGSTC Dapchi Abducted Schoolgirls

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram group killed 5 fishermen in Tudun Island area, a remote island in the Lake Chad Basin who were aiding the Nigerian Military in the search for the 110 GGSTC Dapchi missing schoolgirls abducted by the boko Haram insurgents last month said the President of Fishermen Association, Alhaji Abubakar Gamandi.

The President of the Fishers Association, Borno state, Alhaji Abubakar Gamandi who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri Saturday said the incident occurred when 5 members of the association were attacked and unfortunately killed while on the search of the abducted girls along the river side of the Lake Chad by gunmen suspected to be boko Haram insurgents.

"Five men who went fishing near the border of Chad Republic in the Lake Chad Basin were shot dead,” said Gamandi.

Gamandi added that the attack occurred in Tudun, the Umbrella island in Lake Chad, which borders Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon Republics.

It will be recalled that the members of the boko haram group invaded Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Yobe state in February this year and abducted 110 schoolgirls who are yet to be found or rescued by the security agencies that solicited for public support and coloboration including that of fishermen and farmers to rescue the schoolgirls and also end the insurgency.

Gamandi further alleged that his members or the fishermen were killed by the boko haram insurgents because they were assisting the Nigerian military in the search for the missing GGSTC Dapchi schoolgirls.

“Because actually, fishermen have been assisting the Nigerian military in the operation to locate the GGSTC Dapchi schoolgirls because we know the terrain well,” Gamandi said.

It has been on record also that he Boko Haram insurgents have repeatedly attacked fishermen in the border areas of the Lake Chad Basin in recent years while the war against the boko haram group in the north east has left more than 20,000 people dead and displaced more than 2 million from their homes since 2009.