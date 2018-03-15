Man lands in prison for killing wife 

A Magistrates Court in Osun State today remanded a 41-year-old-man, Abiodun Oladebo for allegedly killing his police wife, Opeyemi Ojo.

The alleged murder of the woman who was a police office occurred on February 25, 2018 at about 5pm in Osogbo, Osun State.

Olabode was alleged to have unlawfully killed his wife by hitting her head on the wall which led to her sudden death.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Tajudeen Mustapha told the court that the accused person committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal code Cap. 34 Vol.11 Law of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused was represented by Mrs. B.Y. Dada but his plea was not taken due to the magnitude of the one -count change of murder slammed against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Ajanaku, remanded the accused in Ilesa prison custody and ordered that the duplicate of the file be forwarded by the police to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The Magistrate adjourned the case till 9th of May, 2018.