Imo Guber 2019: No Man Can Stop Me – Imo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday, emphatically reassured Imolites he is unstoppable in his resolve to work with them towards becoming the next Governor of Imo State, come 2019.

The Deputy Governor made the resolution while addressing a section of leaders from different local government areas in Imo State.

Reassuring them he will pursue his ambition to a logical conclusion, he averred he is in the race to serve the people of Imo State, saying he has got the requisite leadership qualities and vision to take the State to a greater height.

According to a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa, Prince Madumere explained that he is a seasoned administrator with many years of experience in private and public sector. He described Imo people as highly enlightened who must be carried along in policy formulation and implementation.

The Deputy Governor, once more, likened his betrayal from those he managed and nurtured to lime light politically to that of betrayal of the Lord Jesus Christ who was also betrayed by those he loved and called his friends. He however vowed that no man born of a woman can stop his ambition, saying that God remains the ultimate decider of anyone’s future. “I rely not in any man no matter how highly placed. I have taken my destiny in my hands. I have God and the people of Imo State”

Despite all his losses in the course of building what is today known as Rescue mission, he expressed happiness that God has always granted him the grace to carry on. He said he has no regret because it has made him even stronger in his bid to make the difference in changing the tide for the people, saying that any development that does not trickle down to the masses is a misplaced priority.

Earlier, the group under the aegis ‘Dozie Imo Group’ led by Chief Mathew Oduh said they had come on a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor, to encourage him to keep hope alive.

He said their support is not unconnected with his antecedent of success and meritorious service to the people. He described the number two citizen of the State as a seasoned administrator with a track record of scientific approach to finding solutions to puzzling challenges, which he demonstrated over time even as the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

It will be recalled that Governor Rochas Okorocha has continued to parade his son-in-law who is his Chief of Staff, Hon. Uche Nwosu as he successor, which the leadership of All Progressives Congress and the people of the State have continued to condemn the action, describing same as familiocracy and anomaly.