 Gov. Gaidam Commissions New NUP National HQ Building ...As NUP President Describes Him as 'Number One Pensioner-Friendly Governor'

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, yesterday Tuesday, commissioned the new national headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) located in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

"This is a new home for the Union to pursue its mandate and continue the fight for the right of pensioners", the governor said in a speech shortly before the commissioning of the building.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Bego , the Director General, Press Affairs To Governor Gaidam said Gov. Gaidam was invited as a special guest of honour to commission the NUP HQ in recognition of his administration's drive to cater to the welfare of pensioners and retirees in the state.

President of NUP Dr. Abel Afolayan said the rest of the country can learn from Governor Gaidam for his consistency in the payment of pensions.

“You love us, and we love you. You pay our members' entitlements as and when due. I thank you for your giant stride in clearing all pension arrears, spending a total of N6 billion to defrost all pension liabilities in your state”, Abel said.

In his speech, Gov. Gaidam said the Yobe State Government continues to do well in the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities because those payments have been made a "first-line charge" from the coffers of the government, meaning that every other expenditure follows the payment of salaries and pensions every month.

"While many States had backlog of unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities, Yobe State is one of the few States which had consistently paid salaries of staff without resort to the bailout of funds from the Federal Government.

"We have also made it a deliberate policy that all civil servants in our State start receiving payment of pensions one month after retirement.

“So far, the Committee (set up for the purpose) has cleared backlog of gratuities of civil servants who retired from State Services from 2014 to July 2017, having paid the sum of about N4.7 billion, covering 2,543 beneficiaries.

The entitlements of the eleventh batch beneficiaries covering the period from August 2017 to December 2017 are currently being processed and will be released soon”, Gaidam said.

Gaidam also spoke about local government pensions, saying the government is working hard to clear them.

"We have since set-up a Special Committee to pay outstanding gratuities and pensions of verified next of kin of deceased officers and living pensioners of the Local Governments in the State having so far expended the sum of over N2.746 billion covering 2,793 beneficiaries in the period between 2011 to February 2018.

"With the continued funding support rendered towards settlement of gratuities and pensions arrears in respect of staff of the Local Governments in Yobe State, our administration intends to settle all outstanding pensions and gratuities of the retirees and deceased officers in the Local Government service before the end of this year”, Gaidam said.

Gaidam unveiling the plague to commission the NUP offuce

L-R 1. NUP President Dr. Abel Afolayan welcoming H.E Gov.Gaidam to the venue of the commissioning ceremony 2 &3 H.E Gov Gaidam cutting the ribbon to commission the NUP HQ