Did Black Panther Abuse the Nigerian Government? Lessons Learnt

It was a good movie I must say. I have tried without fail to see it a while ago. I tried to see it at Genesis Cinema at Maryland Mall, all to no avail. I got there in the afternoon and it was fully booked. The only available time was around 10pm.

Wow!

I looked at the customer service lady as she said it. In my mind I was saying "do you expect me to stay here till that time and end up leaving the cinema around midnight?"

Well, you guessed right. I left! I chose to see it another day, afterall the Black Panther himself lived to fight another day.

Here I was today at Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall at the famous film house cinemas preparing to see the much talked about movie: Black Panther.

It has been in the news for a long time and many have talked about it as if you didn't see it, you would seize to be a citizen - of wakanda.

So I said to myself, "self, what's all these fuzz about. Let's go and see!"

I then carried myself and headed towards Wakanda, sorry Surulere.

Wait! Did you guys notice that they showed Sambisa Forest with some girls who were kidnapped. Were they trying to tell us that Black Panther had something to do with the release of those girls that were released? I'm just saying!

Back to the movie, it was a great watch. I saw as the king showed what was important to him - giving leadership to his people. Even when his cousin was going to challenge him, he choose to fight instead.

Back to the atmosphere of the movie. There was this lady that sat beside me...no comment on that. Anyways let's proceed. The AC wasn't working so I didn't really enjoy the cinema experience as I would have loved, but in all I had a great time. My small chops finished barely few minutes after the movie started and I was now wishing I had bought more, but I couldn't risk missing any second of this much talked about movie.

As I was heading home I began to think. I ruminated over the movie and came to the conclusion that the Black Panther movie was really an abuse on the African governments and systems that have failed to utilise all the resources at their disposal. Nigeria and many other African Countries sits on huge mineral resources which if utilized would make such country self-reliant technologically and other wise.

They were indirectly telling us that what Black Panther and the people of Wakanda used their resources to achieve is what we should have done a long time ago. We should have used our mineral resources coupled with our human resources to improve our lives both technologically and otherwise.

Oh Nigeria!!! Wake up and learn from Wakanda. Black Panther showed you an example of what the world expects from you. The world expects that with your huge resources you would bring technological innovation to the rest of the world. They expect that when some of yours are trying to innovate in their own little way, you would support them Instead of either stealing their ideas or destroying them or using policies to frustrate them.

Oh Wakanda...sorry Nigeria, wake up!!!

...off to the next movie...guess! Which movie do you think I would see next?

I'm yours truly,

Leke Ademo

Your personal Brand Strategist

