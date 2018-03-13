Inspector General Idris Summoned By President Buhari , Demands Explanation For flaunting Presidential Order

Police IG, Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.

President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG received him in a private audience. The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.

It is believed that sort of a query the president demanded for a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.

There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting but refused to disclose details.