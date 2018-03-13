Tension in Niger–Delta Region as Militants search for those that shortchanged them

It would be recalled that sometime in 2013, the Imo state government released the sum of two hundred and fifty million naira (N250,000,000) each to sister oil producing communities in Imo State for their empowerment and the Bureau for Niger Delta Affairs was used for the disbursement of the fund. However, crisis broke out when some ex–militants accused the leadership of the Bureau for Niger–Delta of short changing their group during the disbursement of the said five hundred million naira (N500,000,000.00) leading to the killing of the head of the Bureau.

Sequel to this, the ex-militants are on rampage and have vowed to kill everybody connected to the disbursement of that money, resulting to many of the people connected with the disbursement going into hiding for their lives.

The ex-militants recalled how they were asked to surrender their arms which they did and none of the promises made to them were met. They are seriously demanding for another five hundred million naira to appease them; else they will continue to hunt for those that disbursed the earlier five hundred million naira given to them. It was further alleged that this group are faceless and dangerous a source asserted.