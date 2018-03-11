FG Stops Importation of Uniform Materials for Para-Military Security Agencies

The Minister of Interior, Lt General (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau has disclosed plans by the federal government to stop the importation of textile materials for the production of para military security agencies uniforms in the country, pointing out that, the materials will very soon be sourced locally in Nigeria.

Dambazau made the disclosure when he hosted the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Governor Kashim Shettima in Borno state who led the management team of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) to seek the support of the federal ministry of interior in the revitalization of the textile industry.

Those present at the meeting include the Minister for Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, The Controller General of Custom, Col Hameed Ali (Rtd), as well as the Controller Generals of Immigration, Prisons, Federal Fire Service as well as the representatives of the Inspector General of Police and Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The minister added that the move was part of efforts to support local content in public procurement.

He also called on the heads of the various security Agencies present at the meeting to adhere strictly to the Presidential Order in procuring uniforms and other announcements captured in the 2018 budget which was expected to provide support towards boosting and revitalising the textile industry in Nigeria.

The Minister for Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, the CG Customs, Hameed Ali and heads of security agencies and the Federal Ministry of Interior also unanimously supported the domestication of uniforms materials to be used for the production of the security services uniforms in Nigeria.