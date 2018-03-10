Tragic vehicles Accident: 11 Cars, 5 Motorcycles Collide In Nyanya -Abuja, 2 persons Dead

Two people, a soldier and a yet to be identified woman, Friday, lost their lives while several others were injured in a multiple traffic accidents involving several vehicles in Nyanya, along Abuja-Keffi Expressway, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the accidents reports that no fewer than 11 vehicles, and five motor cycles were severely damaged in the accidents which happened between 9.30 and 10am on Friday.

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident was caused when a Sino truck lorry with registration number ABJ 462 XN, fully loaded with gravels chippings, descending from Kugbo axis towards Nyanya, lost control and hit several vehicles in the process.

The vehicles affected include Toyota Corolla with Nasarawa, KRV 512 ZN, Golf3 with Lagos reg number, Lga 219 DM, Toyota Ipsum, Abuja,ABC418GR, Toyota Lexus SUV, ABC 531LX, Golf 3, Zamfara, SKF160 AA, Toyota Corolla, BWR 446 AA, Lagos Hiace 674XJ, Sino truck Lorry, ABJ 457XN, ABJ 462 XN, and five motor cycles believed to be owned by commercial cyclists.

The dead soldier, identified as Private Monday Philip, from the Admin Battalion of Army Head Quarters Garrison in Abuja, was said to have stopped to intervene and settle an argument between a woman, whose car was bashed by another in order to clear traffic jam which was already building up due to the altercation, when the accident happened.

At the time SATURDAY INDEPENDENT arrived the scene, the soldier’s lifeless body was seen wrapped in a bodybag by security operatives, while the injured were said to have been rushed to hospitals within the FCT.

An eyewitness, Mr. Danjuma Yakubu, whose vehicle was also seriously bashed said the truck may have failed brake.

“As we were just on motion moving slowly, suddenly I just heard a heavy bang from behind, the truck brushed my car, and hit other vehicles clearing its way until it eventually landed in that ditch where you can see it lying down there. I dont know whether it failed brake, I can’t tell why the driver lost control of the vehicle. I was carrying three people in my own car, nobody died in my car but others died in the accident. But I cant ascertain how many died eventually,” he said.

Another eyewitness Mrs. Oluwaseun Amosun, corroborated the story saying the truck lost control and crushed several vehicles.

“I was here when the accidents happened. I am living at Jikwoyi, and I am going to Nyanya, so my husband’s friend dropped me off at Karu Bridge, and I started walking to Nyanya. A driver of a big lorry lost control of the vehicle and started hitting other vehicles, crushing many vehicles in the process until it finally fell at the gate of that Tipper garage. Then, as we were still shouting, another lorry carrying Pepsi and 7Up drinks hit another car because, you know, traffic had started building up as all the vehicles descending from Kugbo with speed were slowing down as result of the accident.

Officials of Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Nigeria Securities and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Vehicle Inspectorate Officers, (VIO), the Army and Police were seen working to bring about sanity at the ever busy highway.

