We Have Enough Agric Policies But A Lot Have Been Neglected... Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asserted that Nigeria have enough viable agricultural policies but the problem in Nigeria was that the good and enough agricultural policies have been neglected for too long to make Nigeria great as the basket mouth of not only neighbouring countries of West Africa but the entire Africa continent and even the rest of the world.

Obasanjo stated this during his two day visit to Maiduguri, Borno state in his capacity as the Initiator and Chairman of the Nigerian Zero Hunger Strategic Forum for the 3rd State Meeting of the Six Pilot States on the Nigeria Zero Strategic Forum being held at Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri, Thursday and Friday.

He added that Nigeria have what it takes to end hunger in the country and if the government will implement these agricultural policies, Nigeria will be one of the greatest countries of the world.

" I thank you the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima for boldly and confidently hosting this meeting in Maiduguri. I was thinking due to the security. Challenges, we may not be able to hold it here as we did in Ebonyi 2017 and in Benue in 2016.

" I also commend the Ogun state government for attending the meeting for the first time as a member state of the six pilot states. I thank all the stakeholders here, IITA, FAO, ADB. Zero Hunger has ramifications to end poverty and hunger in Nigeria in 2025.

"It has food security and food nutrition aspects and I hope by the time we sit down and share our experiences, knowledge, ideas and successes of our respective pilot states as you will be telling us what you have done and how as well as what you have achieved . The successes you made in providing food to your people to end hunger.

" We have a lot of agricultural policies but have been neglected. And if we implement them, Nigeria will be one of the greatest countries of the world agriculturally. Because we have what it takes to feed Nigerians and end hunger in Nigeria.

"We can establish rice, cassava, beans, yam, fruits, grains, ground nut and palm oil food processing and manufacturing industries in some parts of the country, particularly, in the north and south where these resources or farm produces are produced abundantly", Obasanjo said.

The former president noted also that poverty has always been the genesis of hunger and hunger leads to malnutrition, death and criminality coupled with idleness or unemployment in the society among other vices.

He called on state governments and private sector to embrace the program and contribute immensely to its success to achieve its objective of eradicating hunger in Nigeria by the year 2025 while assuring the Food and Agricultural Organization, FAO and IITA that he will not relent on his efforts to mobilize and coordinate the program to success diligently.