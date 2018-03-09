Ekiti 2018: Ojudu a “scammer” using guber ambition to raise fund, he won’t even get APC ticket - Fayose’s Aide

Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications

and New Media, Lere Olayinka has described the Special Adviser

(Political) in the office of the Vice President, Senator Babafemi

Ojudu as “a scammer, who is only using his declaration to contest the

July 14, 2018 governorship election to raise funds from unsuspecting

members of the public knowing that he won't even come near the All

Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.”

He challenged Ojudu to tell Ekiti people one benefit that was derived

from his four years as a senator, saying; “Today in Ekiti, it can be

said of Governor Ayodele Fayose that he constructed the first flyover

bridge, modern markets, modern high court complex, dualised roads,

governor's office, among others in Ado Ekiti. What did Ojudu and his

party do?”

Olayinka, who was reacting to statement made by Ojudu at his

governorship declaration in Ado Ekiti today, that he would probe the

government of Ayo Fayose, if he is elected governor of the Ekiti

State, said; “Even though Governor Fayose is not afraid of being

probed by anyone, it is laughable that someone like Ojudu, who did

nothing for Ekiti State as Senator for four years and was not bold

enough to seek reelection because of fear of losing scandalously is

the one talking about probing the governor.

“It is on record that Senator Ojudu was the only one who did not seek

reelection in 2015 out of the three APC senators in the State then and

it was because he was not even sure of getting votes in his family

compound in Ado Ekiti that chickened out.”

The Governor's Spokesperson said Senator Ojudu should be ashamed of

the number of people that attended his declaration, adding that;

“Branded materials, banners and posters were even more than the people

who were at the declaration and his (Ojudu) disappointment was so

glaring while delivering his prepared speech.”

On Senator Ojudu's claim that Governor Fayose imprisoned a monarch in

Ikere Ekiti, Olayinka said “the governor is neither the police that

has powers to arrest and detain suspects nor the court that can remand

suspects in prison custody. Therefore, how can a supposed educated

person like Senator Ojudu mount the podium and claim that Governor

Fayose imprisoned anyone, not to talk of a monarch?

“Fact is that Senator Ojudu is the number one enemy of Ekiti State and

its people. He is always working towards causing political instability

in the State. If not, he should be aware that even the Ekiti State

Council of Traditional Rulers has said that the Olukere of

Ikere-Ekiti, is not a recognised royal stool and that the description

of the occupier of the seat, Olukere Ganiyu Obasoyin, as an oba is 'an

aberration and anomalous.'

“It is on record that two days ago, the chairman of the council who is

also the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, addressed the

press citing the provisions of the Ekiti State Chiefs Law, Cap C5 v

and advised Obasoyin to wait for the conclusion of the processing of

his application.”

Olayinka, who advised Senator Ojudu to face the uphill task of

securing the APC ticket before threatening to probe anyone, added

that; “Even with his sparsely attended declaration of today, it should

be clear to discerning minds that Senator Ojudu is only in the

governorship race to enrich himself.”