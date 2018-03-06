Nigerian Undergraduates to be equipped with creative skills on March 8 through "GTCrea8 Convention"

Outstanding African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, will on Thursday, March 8 2018, roll out the maiden edition of the GTCrea8 Convention for Undergraduates, at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

The one day convention, which is free to attend, will bring together undergraduates from universities across Nigeria who are passionate about technology, digital media, fashion, and more to connect with peers as well as role models in their areas of interests. To participate in the event, interested undergraduates are advised to register, FOR FREE, at gtcrea8.com/convention2018.

As a convergence of creative undergraduates as well as seasoned professionals, the GTCrea8 Convention promises to be fun, innovative and entrepreneurial. The event will feature Masterclasses facilitated by captains of industries who will not only enlighten the undergraduates with practical knowledge in their areas of passion but also inspire them with first-hand experiences on how to build a successful business career out of their passions.

The Masterclasses will hold in the following five categories;

● The Business of Creative Writing by Lola Shoneyin, author of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives

● Technology by Iyin Aboyeji, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Flutterwave

● Digital Media by Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija

● Makeup Artistry by Anita Adetoye, Creative Director of Anita Brows

● Fashion Design by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Creative Director of the self-named fashion label

Commenting on the GTCrea8 Convention, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “We are happy to provide young people in tertiary institutions with a platform that enables them connect with peers and interact with role models in their areas of interest. With the lineup of activities and the wealth of experience to be shared at the event, I am confident that the GTCrea8 Convention will have a lasting impact in helping the undergraduates who attend build successful careers.”

He further stated that, “At GTBank, we are committed to supporting the aspiration of young people by providing them with first class financial service, empowering them to achieve their academic goals and providing them with the opportunity to live their dreams.”

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has been at the forefront of supporting education for all and champions several initiatives that provide undergraduates with various avenues to learn, interact and have fun while in school. Beyond the GTCrea8 Convention, the bank also runs the GTCrea8 Education Support Scheme with which it offers financial support to undergraduates and the Campus Storms which brings Digital Skills Training as well as popular musicians and comedians to universities across the country.