TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Weird News | 6 March 2018 20:25 CET

Horrible! Father, daughter caught having sex in their back yard

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

A father and daughter were arrested Tuesday in Florida after allegedly being caught having sex in their back yard, according to reports.

Justin Bunn, 39, and his 19-year-old daughter, Taylor Bunn, were taken into custody after witnesses told Panama City police they spotted them having sexual intercourse in a back yard, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported .

Both father and daughter confessed to having consensual sex but claimed it was an isolated incident, police said.

The Bunns appeared in court on incest charges Wednesday. The judge ordered them to stay away from each other, according to the Miami Herald .

Justin's bail was set at $5,000 while Taylor's bail was set at $1,000, the reports said.


Find what you are supposed to do and serve it to others then you will become great.
By: Myles Munroe

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists