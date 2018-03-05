Nat. Commission on Refugees Condemns Killing of UN Humanitarian Workers in Rann, Kala Balge

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons , NCRMIDP, has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of United Nations humanitarian workers in Rann, Kala balge local Government area of Borno State.

The Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement today signed by Hajiya Halima Musa, Special Adviser, Media to the Federal Commissioner condemned the heinous act describing it as callous bearing in mind the sacrifices aid workers make to serve humanity.

She stressed that on no account should humanitarian personnel be targets of any sort of attack. Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq condoles with the United Nations, the International Organisation for Migration, IOM and the Nigerian Government over the loss describing it as irreplaceable.

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons she said remained resolute in discharging it's responsibilities of providing assistance and support for its Persons of Concern.