President Buhari leaves for Ghana today

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Accra, Ghana, to attend the country’s 61st independence anniversary.

The Nigerian leader will be accompanied on the trip by a delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

“It is noteworthy that the President is the only foreign leader invited to the historic event as the special guest of honour. Similarly, other than his host, President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Nigerian leader is the only foreign guest scheduled to address the august gathering,” the statement read.

“President Buhari will use the unique opportunity to reaffirm the long-standing warm relations between the peoples and governments of both brotherly nations.

“He will also underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties in furtherance of democracy, good governance and overall development not only in the West African sub-region, but also the African continent.

“The President and his delegation which includes, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, will return to Abuja after the celebrations on Tuesday.”