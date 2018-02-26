Tiwa Savage refutes death rumour

Nigeria's music sensation, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, aka Tiwa Savage, has refuted reports that she had died.

Some people on Saturday posted false news on their Facebook that Singer Tiwa Savagewas dead from heart failure.The post even encouraged people to type RIP, The Mother of one however picked one of those false write ups, and shared on her Page debunking the news, that she's not dead yet..

Tiwa Savage on her Instagram refuted the report as she shared the screen shot of the fake news 'Mama J never die yet ooo' she said