Update On Operation Deep Punch Ii: Troops Clear More Boko Haram Terrorists Enclaves And Recover Arms

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE currently on Operation DEEP PUNCH II which is aimed at clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists within Sambisa forest and Lake Chad basin general area, have continued to record successes.

The troops have been launching offensive operations on suspected hideouts of the terrorists that kept the insurgents on the run.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, operation Lafiya Dole said in a statement Saturday that two days ago, on Thursday 22nd February 2018, suspected Boko Harm terrorists attempting to escape through one of the blocking positions of the troops, paid dearly as quite a number of them were neutralized.

In an ambush that lasted for less than 20 minutes near Sabil Huda, the troops recovered a G3 Rifle magazine, 1 Life jacket, a Light Machine Gun metal link, 4 rounds of anti-Aircraft ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and 3 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. Unfortunately, 2 soldiers were injured in the process.

They have since been evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment.

The statement added that Buoyed with the success and information obtained, the troops yesterday Friday 23rd February 2018, embarked on offensive operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout ahead of Camp Zairo within Sambisa forest.

Unfortunately however, they encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that affected one of their Armoured Fighting Vehicle. Undeterred, they continued with the offensive action in which they cleared suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout around Parisu.

It also said that during the clearance, they also neutralized 5 Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

The troops recovered a 122 millimetre gun mounted on a truck that also has an Anti-aircraft gun on it, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade, 1 Grenade Revolver, 7 Mortar Bombs and other assorted weapons.

While advancing, the troops also encountered and recovered 2 Toyota Hilux vehicles, 3 Power generating sets, 2 Motorcycles, additional Mortar bombs, Gas cylinders and the Boko Haram terrorists Metal fabrication factory replete with varying machines for welding and making IEDs.

The statement further said that while on the offensive in other parts, the troops of 151 Battalion in conjunction . with 7 Division Support Group also embarked on clearance offensive against Boko Haram terrorists hideouts around Frigi crossing point and Izza general area.

The gallant troops discovered and destroyed 9 Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. Although the number of Boko Haram terrorists neutralized could not be ascertained, it is believed to be quite sizeable, while one of their leaders was captured. The troops rescued an old man and 3 elderly women in one of the hideouts.

The troops also recovered 1 Motorcycle with 10 Bicycle tyres, a bicycle, 3 Boko Haram flags, 1 Solar panel, 5 drums of Guinea corn, 2 medium size mattresses, 2 Grinding machines, 3 bags of metal scraps, 2 Motorcycle tyres and 2 underground food Storages.

They also recovered one AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 1 dummy Rifle, a round of 12.7mm ammunition, 12 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, 2 bicycles, large quantity of IED making materials and a tool box. The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE provided air cover for the Land troops throughout the conduct of the operations.