APC Reconciliation: Tinubu writes Buhari, accuses Oyegun of sabotaging his reconciliation assignment

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has written the national chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, accusing him of sabotage, TheCable is reported.

Tinubu in the letter is accusing Oyegun of sabotaging his Presidential assignment of reconciling aggrieved members.

According to Tinubu, Oyegun contravened the discussion they both had at the party's national secretariat, following the presidential directive for the reconciliation of aggrieved members.

The letter dated February 21, 2018 was addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, copied to the vice-president, senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said, “Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of APC”.

The former Lagos State Governor noted that while the APC chairman named Kogi, Kaduna, Kano and Adamawa as places affected by serious party issues, “you have taken it as your own personal ambition to thwart my presidential assignment in these key states”.

Tinubu alleged that Oyegun rushed to Kogi state to unilaterally inaugurate officials “parallel to the officials already heading the state chapter of the party.

“While this may place you in significant affinity with those parallel officials you handpicked, this machination suggests no improvement in the welfare of the party in Kogi or at the national level.”

He stressed that Oyegun apparently seeks “to undermine my mandate by engaging in dilatory tactics for the most part. When forced to act, you do so in an arbitrary and capricious manner”.

The former governor said even if Oyegun had personal “qualms with him, it is his right as a human being but you have no such right as the chairman of this party… The party belongs to all of its members”.

Consequently, Tinubu said “in furtherance… I request that you make available to me the status reports and all the pertinent information regarding the state chapters without further delay.”

Affirming the authenticity of the letter to DAILY POST, on Thursday, Tinubu's media aide, Rahman said “Yes it's true, that's all I can say.”