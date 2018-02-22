Ooni of Ile-Ife empowers 500 women in Ife

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has empowered 500 women in Ile-Ife, Osun State by training them to productively engaged and be able to earn income through decent means.

Speaking at the 2018 Ooni Women Empowerment Forum in Ile-Ife, Oba Ogunwusi said 500 women were assisted to acquire different skills. The monarch advised the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the skills acquired to improve their earnings and be financially independent.

Ooni Ogunwusi said there is need to set up a proper empowerment programme for women to reduce poverty in the country. He urged the Federal Government to take appropriate steps without delay.

The highly revered traditional ruler also called on people in leadership positions to assist local product makers grow their businesses by buying from them.

Ooni Ogunwusi therefore charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the training and make money with pride.

In his remarks, the Director General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Mohammed commended the monarch for lending helping hands to the beneficiaries.

He urged privileged Nigerians to assist the less-privileged to acquire skills that can make them productive and earn decent living.

He assured the beneficiaries that NDE would assist them to market their products, that the directorate will assist them to package and sell the products to some West African countries.

His words: "Privileged Nigerians should help the downtrodden. They all need to learn from Ooni. He is passionate about helping his people. We will assist to market these products that the beneficiaries of this empowerment programmes have produced.”